Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Buying farm produce from poor farmers: Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan notes that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) allotted P2.9 billion for the purchase of farm produce for its hot meal and supplemental feeding program this year. During Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, November 23, 2021, deliberating on the proposed 2022 budget of the agency, Pangilinan said DSWD bought P866 million worth of pork and poultry meats and P368 million worth of vegetables. However, the senator noted that P57.8 million worth of meat products and P16 million worth of vegetables were bought from traders in the National Capital Region. “Is it possible that the agency buys these products directly from the poor farmers?” Pangilinan asked. Sen. Imee Marcos, vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, shared the same view, saying that indeed the poor farmers should benefit from this kind of government procurement. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)