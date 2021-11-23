Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Road demolition in Davao City: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Tuesday’s hybrid session, November 23, 2021, deliberating on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), asks Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara why the DPWH allowed a private water concessionaire to demolish several kilometers of road in Davao City for its pipeline project. “Why not just lay the pipes on the side of the road?” Dela Rosa asked. Angara assured Dela Rosa that the concessionaire would shoulder the total cost of repair and that it had a performance bond in case a problem crops up resulting from the demolition. “You have assured me that the government will not have to pay double for the road demolition. I’m not just sure on the timeliness and their quality of road,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)