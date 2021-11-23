Photo Release

November 23, 2021 National Emergency Recovery Strategy continuity: Sen. Joel Villanueva urges the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to continue to implement the National Emergency Recovery Strategy (NERS) even beyond the Duterte administration to ensure the continued job creation in the country. Villanueva made the appeal to the DTI during the marathon hybrid plenary session deliberating on the proposed 2022 national budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021, saying that he is more than willing to work hand in hand with Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez to ensure that their employment targets would be met. Backing the continuity of the NERS program of the DTI, Villanueva reminded everyone that the Philippine unemployment rate is at 8.9 percent representing a total of 4.25 million Filipinos, while underemployment rate stands at 14.2 percent or 6.18 million Filipinos. “I hope and pray that we would be able to continue to monitor our performance to ensure that this is working. I hope and pray that the next administration will continue this program because whether or not there’s a pandemic, it is essential for us to create jobs for Filipinos,” he said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)