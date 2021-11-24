Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Responsible gun ownership: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presides over the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Senate Bill No. 1531 and House Bill No. 6123 Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Both bills seek to amend Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013, and introduce stiffer penalties against indiscriminate firing. In his opening statement, Dela Rosa lamented the deaths of innocent citizens who were victimized by stray bullets. He hoped the proposed measures would deter indiscriminate firing and educate gun owners to be more responsible. He stressed that gun ownership in the Philippines "is not a right, but a mere privilege". "While owning a gun gives you the power to protect yourself from any harm or aggression, this carries with it huge and serious responsibility," Dela Rosa said. "Guns should be used to protect and save lives -- not harm innocent citizens," he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)