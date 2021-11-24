Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Tolentino backs measure deterring indiscriminate firing: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1531 or An Act Defining the Offenses of Discharge of Firearms and Indiscriminate Firing of Firearms during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Tolentino, however, raised the need to clarify the term "discharge of firearms" under Article 254 of the Revised Penal Code and Section 41A of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. “Maybe we could ask the Department of Justice to clarify this matter and also the term ‘or any device.’ Can we include devices other than firearms that can be used to hurt someone like mini-drones? Having said all this, I’m in full support of this measure,” Tolentino said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)