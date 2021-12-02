Photo Release

December 2, 2021 Senator Pia S. Cayetano intervention during the panel discussion at the IPU Standing Committee on UN Affairs: 29 November 2021, Madrid, Spain. Senator Pia S. Cayetano makes an intervention during the panel discussion organized by the IPU Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs. On behalf of the Philippine Senate, Sen. Cayetano joins the call of the African countries for vaccine equity. She cited the Philippines’ initiatives in engaging the government on the procurement and delivery of vaccines through budget allocation as well as supporting proposals for the suspension of the implementation, application, enforcement of the TRIPS agreement relative to the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Sen. Cayetano posits that vaccines should be considered a global public good, hence, exempt from the application of patents and copyrights. She also stressed the importance of managing the healthcare system especially the promotion of the welfare and financial protection of healthcare workers.