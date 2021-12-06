Photo Release

December 6, 2021 Regulating purchase, use of vaporized nicotine products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph G. Recto, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session December 6, 2021, continues his defense of Senate Bill No. 2239 or An Act Regulating the Importation, Manufacture, Sale, Packaging, Distribution, Use and Communication of Vapor Products and Heated Tobacco Products. Recto, replying to the issues raised by Sen. Pia Cayetano, said the bill recommends specific provisions on the regulation of vapor products, including the minimum allowable age a person can use vapor and other heated tobacco products which is 18. Recto also stressed that it is the Department of Trade and Industry, and not the Food and Drug Administration, which is regulating the tobacco industry and that the DTI has invested already on an equipment for the regulation of the tobacco industry. Recto insisted that vapor and heated tobacco products are less harmful. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)