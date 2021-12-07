Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Smuggling undermines Ph ability for self-sufficiency: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan backs the proposal of Senate President Vicente Sotto III to probe the supposed smuggling of agricultural products in the Philippines, saying the problem continues to undermine the country’s ability to food self-sufficiency. During Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, December 7, 2021, Pangilinan said he filed a similar measure, Senate Resolution No. 922 last September directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the proliferation of Chinese vegetables in the market which made the produce of local farmers less competitive. Pangilinan hopes that his resolution would likewise be taken up if an investigation on smuggling will be undertaken. “Again, congratulations Mr. President. We thank the Senate President for championing the cause of our farmers and our fisherfolk. I am hoping that we will be able to address this perennial problem on smuggling that affects the incomes and welfare of our farmers and fisherfolk,” Pangilinan said. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)