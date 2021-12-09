Photo Release

December 9, 2021 To franchise or not to franchise?: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) seems to be contradicting itself when one of its officials pointed out that Congress may be stepping out of its bounds by providing franchises to those that are not mentioned in the Constitution as public services. Zubiri said PAGCOR keeps on giving out permits and franchises on its own without having to pass through Congress. “I remember that when there were gambling permits that were issued early on, they passed through Congress. PAGCOR took the authority to give out permits and franchises to everybody…we don’t even know who they are, whether they are foreigners or Filipinos. It’s a sad fact,” Zubiri said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on several franchise bills Thursday, December 9, 2021. PAGCOR lawyer Arnold Salboza said gambling is a business or activity that can be regulated by law but need not secure a legislative franchise. In fact, he said, PAGCOR submitted a position paper during constitutional debates to totally remove from Congress the power to issue legislative franchises, even for public utilities. The proposal had failed, Salboza said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)