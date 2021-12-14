Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Delegating regulatory, developmental functions: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing Tuesday, December 14, 2021, says she will file this week the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development Bill to clarify the functions of the Bureau of Animal Industry and the National Meat Inspection Service. Villar noted that both agencies are very much concerned about regulating, neglecting the development of the industry. “We will try to solve that in the bill that we will file – that one agency will be developmental and one agency will be regulatory,” Villar said during the inquiry into the rampant smuggling of agricultural products and assessment issues in the Bureau of Customs. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)