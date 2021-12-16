Photo Release

December 16, 2021 Give smokers alternative: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, December 16, 2021, suggests that heavy smoker should be given an alternative to encourage them to quit the habit, which he called an addiction. Zubiri narrated that he almost fired his personal driver who could not stop smoking. Out of pity, the majority leader offered him an alternative and shifted to vaping. “God is my witness, he (driver) now feels much better, he lives with a much better lifestyle, a healthier lifestyle. He feels great… and he completely stopped smoking sticks of cigarettes,” Zubiri said, adding that the “enemy is tobacco sold in cigarette packs.” (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)