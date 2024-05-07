Photo Release



Honoring Senator Rene Saguisag: Senator Pia Cayetano co-sponsors a resolution expressing the Senate's profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of former Senator Rene Saguisag. In her manifestation, Sen. Cayetano recalled how Sen. Saguisag used his knowledge of the law to protect the oppressed, and how she admired the late senator's humility and kindness.

"The late Rene Saguisag was a man I truly honor for the kind of humble person he truly is, [and] the fighter he has to be when he needs to be a fighter” Sen. Cayetano shared.