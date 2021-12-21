Photo Release

December 21, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian during a hearing, 14 Oct. 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian wasted no time in commending the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) during the last Senate Energy Committee hearing after it disclosed that it will withhold its consent on the sale of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V.’s (SPEX) stakes to Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp., in the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN