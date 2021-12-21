Photo Release

December 21, 2021 Make Pharmally records public: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon moves to make the financial records of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation public during the Blue Ribbon Committee's hearing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. During the continuation of the panel's inquiry on the government's purchase of COVID-19 related supplies and equipment, Sen. Richard Gordon, committee chairman, disclosed that they received documents from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) that would aid their investigation of the transactions between the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) and Pharmally. Drilon, in making the motion, said the submissions of the BIR were of public interest since public funds were involved in the alleged anomalies being investigated by the committee. He cited that under the rules of procedure governing inquiries in aid of legislation, all "testimony taken or materials presented in an executive session, or any summary thereof, shall not be made public, in whole or in part, unless authorized by the committee." (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)