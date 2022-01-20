Photo Release

January 20, 2022 Vintage vehicle registration: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over a virtual public hearing Thursday, January 20, 2022, on Vintage Vehicle Regulation Act. Zubiri said the proposed measure seeks to give vintage vehicles their due recognition for their contribution in our history, culture and technological development in land transportation. “The measure primarily aims to set proper regulation in the importation, registration, ownership restoration and road usage, among others,” Zubiri said. He said he hopes to see a robust vintage vehicle sector in the country that would continue to pass on knowledge, enjoyment and appreciation of vintage vehicles to future generations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)