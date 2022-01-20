Photo Release

January 20, 2022 Reduced power rate is public interest: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon expresses dismay over the high cost of generation charge being passed on to power consumers in Iloilo, saying it is in the interest of the public to have reduced power rates. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Services on House Bill No. 10306 which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 11212 or the franchise granted to More Electric and Power Corporation (More), Thursday, January 20, 2022, Drilon echoed the question of Sen. Win Gatchalian on why Iloilo Electric Cooperative (Ileco) could not lower its generation charge as soon as possible, brushing aside the appeal of the power cooperative to give them five to 10 years. While Ileco plans to reduce its generation charge to P8.66 / KWh (kilowatt-hour), Drilon pointed out that it is still “more than double” compared to what More would offer. “I’m sorry but your public interest would not allow such long period of time. It is in the public interest, particularly in Iloilo, that the power rates are reduced. You are saying that this is due to the generation charge. But to the questions of Sen. Win (Gatchalian), I don’t get a satisfactory answer,” Drilon said. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)