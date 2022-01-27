Photo Release

January 27, 2022 On renaming roads: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao sponsors seven local bills seeking to rename roads during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, January 27, 2022. In his sponsorship speech, he stressed that renaming seven national road is a fitting tribute to the people who have made great contribution to the progress of their respective communities. “Those people who have dedicated their lives and served all the communities deserve to be commemorated even through this simple gesture,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)