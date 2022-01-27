Photo Release

January 27, 2022 Villanueva fine-tunes university bills: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, introduces amendments to various bills that seek to strengthen, integrate and rename two universities and a college during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, January 27, 2022. The bills include House Bill No. (HBN) 9520, or An Act Strengthening the Tarlac State University; HBN 6975, or An Act Integrating the Palawan State University-College of Community Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) external campuses in Palawan and in Puerto Princesa City as regular campuses of Palawan State University (PSU); and HBN 9528, or An Act Renaming the Adiong Memorial Polytechnic State College in Ditsaan Ramain, Lanao Del Sur, as the Adiong Memorial State College. All three measures were approved on second reading by the chamber.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)