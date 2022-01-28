Photo Release

January 28, 2022 Role of youth in society: Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. stresses Friday, January 28, 2022 the importance of recognizing the youth and their contribution to society. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Youth, Revilla explained his Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1587, which proposes to declare August 12 of every year as the "National Youth Day." "We expect that this will be a special occasion to put more attention on the issues facing the youth sector," Revilla said in Filipino. The declaration, he said, will also recognize the contribution of youth in nation-building. Aside from SBN 1587, the committee also tackled SBN 2429, likewise authored by Revilla, seeking to designate the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) as the Philippines' youth development program for music and appropriate funds for it. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)