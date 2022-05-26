Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Ensuring continuous electric supply in Davao Del Norte: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Thursday, May 26, 2022, answers queries from colleagues on House Bill No. 10554 or the act seeking to expand the franchise area of the Davao Light and Power Company, Inc. (DLPC) to more areas in Davao del Norte. Responding to the inquiry of Sen. Win Gatchalian about the overall performance assessment of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO), Recto, citing information from the Committee on Public Services, said the overall performance of NORDECO is very dismal, given that its systems loss is almost at 19 percent. In contrast, he added, DLPC has systems loss of only 5 percent. “That is why there is a clamor among the business community in Davao del Norte, among the representatives, among the local government officials, among all the mayors and the governor, to move their franchise area from NORDECO to DLPC, not to mention that DLPC offers electricity rates at roughly P3 cheaper or 25 percent cheaper,” Recto said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)