Photo Release



Senate releases Ong, Dargani: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III orders on Thursday, June 2, 2022, the release of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Linconn Ong (left, in white) and Mohit Dargani (5th from left, in blue) from the Pasay City Jail. The release orders came after the Upper Chamber adjourned sine die under the 18th Congress.

Dargani and Ong were detained after getting cited by the Blue Ribbon Committee in contempt for their failure to produce the documents sought by the Senate panel in its investigation on the alleged anomalies in the government's procurement of medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 response. From the Senate's custody, they were transferred to the Pasay City Jail on November 29, 2021.

Backing the Blue Ribbon Committee's contempt order, the Court of Appeals' 4th Division, in its May 6 decision, ruled that Pharmally's dealings with the government amid the pandemic were "legitimate subjects for legislation and inquiry." The appellate court also recognized that the Senate's power of contempt may be implemented beyond its halls. (Photos from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms/Senate PRIB)