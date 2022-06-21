Photo Release

June 21, 2022 Binay attends briefing on new Senate building: Sen. Nancy Binay attends a briefing Tuesday, June 21, 2022 on the status of the new Senate building being constructed in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. Binay expressed hope that the new building will be finished by 2024. “There were a lot that we discussed and I think it is doable (to meet the target). It’s the details that need a lot of work. The target is to hold the first day of session in the new building by July 2024,” Binay told PRIB in an interview. According to engineers from the construction team, workers are on an almost 24-hour shift to finish the new Senate building. Structurally, they said the 7th floor would be finished by December this year. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)