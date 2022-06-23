Photo Release

June 23, 2022 Cayetano calls veto of vape bill: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses hope that President Rodrigo Duterte would veto Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, popularly known as the vape bill, which she said would put the health of thousands of Filipinos at risk. Cayetano, who held a press conference Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Senate building in Pasay City, said she was happy with the “landmark decision” of the Supreme Court that gave the power and authority to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to regulate cigarettes. “The decision is clear that the FDA must regulate all products that affect health. It makes it simpler if the President vetoes the bill but from what I know the bill has not yet reached Malacanang. It is with the House of Representatives,” Cayetano said. She expressed optimism that incoming President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., would also veto the vape bill if the measure is submitted to him after the term of Duterte. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)