Photo Release

June 28, 2022 Newbie senators meet Senate officials: Neophyte Senators Robin Padilla (5th from left) and Mark Villar (4th), along with comebacking Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, pose with Senate officials after the brief orientation on the different Senate offices and their respective functions and services Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Padilla, Villar and Ejercito, also attended a refresher course on legislative procedures ahead of the opening of the 19th Congress. Also in photo are (from left) Deputy Secretary for Administrative and Financial Services Arnel Jose S. Bañas, , Legal Counsel Valentina Cruz, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Maj. Gen. (ret) Rene Samonte, Secretary Myra Marie Villarica, Executive Director for Legislation Renato Bantug, Director General Rodelio T. Dascil of the Senate Tax Study and Research Office, Director General Ronald R. Golding of the Senate Economic Planning Office, and Deputy Secretary for External Affairs and Relations Enrique Luis Papa. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)