Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Tol backs use of nuclear energy: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino signifies on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, his full support for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s plan to rebuild nuclear power plants in the Philippines. In his interpellation of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda's privilege speech on climate crisis, Tolentino said that adopting nuclear energy in the country's power sources would help lower electricity rates paid by Filipinos. Citing personal research, he also argued that such is "clean energy." Legarda, meanwhile, opined that the matter should be discussed thoroughly with experts and stakeholders, particularly its implications on safety and the environment. "Let the records reflect that this representation is 100 percent in favor of nuclear energy," Tolentino declared. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)