Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Mass transportation should be one of our priorities: Deputy Majority Leader Mark Villar, in his manifestation at the plenary session, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, pledges his full support on discussing the future of the Philippine railway system. As Public Works Secretary during the Duterte Administration, Villar lauded the "unprecedented strides" that the past administration has done to ease the burden of Filipino commuters. "It is my hope that through adequate government policies and good practices, we can improve and make our railway system to be like those in other countries. Let us continue to support other infrastructure programs that seeks to bring development, jobs and new opportunities across the country," Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)