Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Build houses for poor: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement Wednesday, August 17, 2022, asks clarificatory questions regarding the plan of the Social Housing Development Finance Corporation (SHDFC) to build a community in an expensive area in Las Piñas City. “I am just curious if they are allowed to get contractors and build houses or they are just in the financing side of housing. I just want to be clarified on that. I’m kind of confused…I questioned them because they are planning to build in a property which I think is very expensive for those ISF (Informal Settler Families). As we all know, these homeless are poor people and they can only afford cheap houses.” Villar said. Executive Order 272, series of 2007, allows the SHDFC to enter into loans or issue bonds and other debentures to raise funds for housing construction and pursue development financing approaches such as implementation of shelter-related subsidy.(File photo/Senate PRIB)