Photo Release

August 17, 2022 Ratify treaty on the protection of migrant workers: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 17, 2022, says one protective step that the government could take is to urge “receiving” countries to ratify the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families. Interpellating Sen. Raffy Tulfo on his speech accepting the newly-created Committee on Migrant Workers, Cayetano said the international agreement was adopted during the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990. However, none of the signatories are the “receiving” countries or the countries of destination of migrant workers. Cayetano recalled that when she was President of the Committee of Women Parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, she called on European parliaments to ratify the convention. “These members of the European Union states were shocked... (that) none of them present, after all of their long speeches about protecting the migrant workers, have signed that convention that protects migrant workers,” Cayetano narrated. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)