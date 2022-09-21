Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Social and economic cost of gambling: Sen. Raffy Tulfo leads the organizational meeting of the Committee on Games and Amusement and briefing by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the Games and Amusement Board and the Philippine Racing Commission Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Tulfo, during the meeting, recognized the benefits coming from the games and amusement industry, particularly in job generation and tourism. But Tulfo also cited the negative effects of gambling on people and society, as he pointed out the need to weigh its economic and social costs. “With the help of different agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations present today and in coordination with law enforcement agencies and other relevant government instrumentalities, we hope we could come up with balance policies that would be beneficial to the nation,” said Tulfo, vice chairperson of the Senate panel. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)