Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Tulfo supports DMW budget proposal: Sen. Raffy Tulfo expresses his full support for the P15.2 billion budget of the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for 2023, noting that the department deserves to be given a bigger budget. Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers, pointed out that the DMW needs enough budget to be able to implement its mandate and programs for the protection and welfare of Filipino migrant workers in various parts of the world. “As chairperson of the Committee on Migrant workers I would like to state, for the record, that I fully support the budget of the newly created DMW,” said Tulfo during the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee N Wednesday, October 5, 2022.(Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)