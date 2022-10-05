Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Tol panel to endorse LEDAC '23 budget: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino presides over the Finance Subcommittee L's public hearing Wednesday, October 5, 2022 on the proposed budget of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for 2023. Tolentino asked the LEDAC to submit to the Senate its plans in relation to the 19 priority legislative measures of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his administration's 8-point economic agenda. He also inquired about the council's legislative propositions with regard to the Supreme Court's ruling increasing the share of local government units in the national government's tax collections. Tolentino said the subcommittee would submit the LEDAC's P3.08-million proposed 2023 budget to the Senate plenary. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)