Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Angara leads discussion on NEDA budget: Committee on Finance chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara leads the Subcommittee A's deliberation Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and its attached agencies. During the public hearing, Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Arsenio Balisacan reported the 6.04-percent decrease in the NEDA's allocation, from its 2022 budget of P14.12 billion, to P13.27 billion proposed for next year. The Philippine Statistics Authority suffered the largest budget cut among its attached agencies, Balisacan said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)