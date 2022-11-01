Photo Release

November 18, 2022 Equality in the grant of cash incentives to national athletes: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is batting for amendments in RA 10699, or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act,” to ensure equality and inclusivity among sportsmen who have brought honor and pride to the country. Estrada filed Senate Bill No. 1442 to level the playing field among able-bodied athletes and those with disabilities insofar as the grant of cash incentives is concerned. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)