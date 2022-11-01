Photo Release

November 21, 2022 More budget for National Children’s Hospital: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo on Monday, November 21, 2022, says he will push for a reduction of the budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) during the period of amendments on the proposed 2023 national budget and transfer P2 billion to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH). Tulfo deplored the dilapidated building of the hospital and its outdated equipment. “The buildings are below standard, the building is dilapidated. The windows were covered with plywood and there was no ventilation. Their therapy rooms are very small, only half of the comfort rooms of the Philippine Senate,” Tulfo said. He called on the Department of Health to strengthen the education of parents, particularly mothers on parental and pregnancy health care and to double the information campaign for mothers regarding lifestyle and diet to prevent ailments caused by poor health during pregnancy and advocated for breastfeeding, among others. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)