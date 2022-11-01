Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Villar SIPAG wins international award for the World’s Best Environmental Projects: Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Austria in the Philippines Christina Stieber handed to Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, Director of Villar SIPAG a "Certificate of Honor" for the Energy Globe, the world award for environmental sustainability, over Villar SIPAG's Las Pinas Kitchen Waste Composting Project. Representing the Villar SIPAG, the senator said it is a distinct honor to receive the world's most prestigious environmental award. She is glad the Villar SIPAG belongs to the "Roster of Winners" for this year. The award Is presented in the country where a project is being implemented in cooperation with the international offices of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The 23rd Energy Globe Foundation Awarding Ceremony at Villar SIPAG was also witnessed on stage by her family (L-R) --Sen.Mark Villar, Deputy House Speaker Camille Villar, former Sen. Pres. Manny Villar, founder of Villar Sipag and Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar.