Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Marcos questions slow rollout of appointments: Sen. Imee R. Marcos, during the hybrid hearing of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on the ad interim appointment of former Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin as executive secretary, questions the slow rollout of appointments to key positions in various government agencies such as at the Department of Health (DOH) and other priority areas. Marcos also asked Bersamin on how this administration intended to address the matter since there are several positions that have been on hold over capacity until December 31, 2022. “I am certain that you can get a handle on this situation but it is almost half a year now and the people expect a level of urgency and commitment to filling up all these positions, some of them are very high and of urgent priority,” Marcos said. “I believe that the executive secretary is well qualified and I endorse his appointment,” she added. In response, Executive Sec. Lucas P. Bersamin said the matter is being carefully studied by his office and trying to put everything into proper order. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)