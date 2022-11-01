Photo Release

November 23, 2022 A healing justice: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the meeting of the Committee on Executive Secretary and Presidential Communications Offices of the Office of the President, and the Philippine Space Agency of the Commission on Appointments (CA) expresses his support for the appointment of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as executive secretary. According to Tolentino, before becoming a lawyer, Bersamin went to the seminary in Abra and would have been a priest. But even if he did not become a priest, Tolentino said, the nominee has indicated his desire to be a healing justice. “I would just like to express my full support to the confirmation of Chief Justice Lucas Purugganan Bersamin as executive secretary,” Tolentino said Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)