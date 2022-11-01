Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Reclamation to flood Las Piñas: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee meeting on the ad interim appointment of Lucas Bersamin as the Executive Secretary of the Office of the President Wednesday, November 23, 2022, asks the former Supreme Court chief magistrate if he could help halt the reclamation of a legislated protected area in the coast of the cities of Las Piñas and Parañaque. According to Villar, the reclamation would stop four rivers in the area—the Las Piñas River, Parañaque River, Zapote River and the Molino River in Bacoor, Cavite—from flowing into the sea. “This is really very important to Las Piñas because if we don’t stop the reclamation, we will have from six meters to eight meters of floodwaters in Las Piñas which will be very difficult for all of us,” Villar warned. Bersamin said he still have to familiarize himself with the issue and promised to give Villar an answer at a later date. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)