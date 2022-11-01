Photo Release

November 24, 2022 Establish CDC, augment medical corps: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Thursday, November 24, 2022, presides over a public hearing on several proposals seeking to establish a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to augment the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in the country. Cayetano said the CDC and the MRC were among the legislative priority measures identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). The bills were also mentioned as priority measures by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA). Cayetano said the proposed legislation is in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) No. 3, which ensures the healthy lives and promotes the well-being for all, at all ages. “The establishment of the CDC and augmentation of health human resource through the MRC will help future-proof our health care system. This will prepare us for all possible futures whether it be another pandemic, a natural disaster or a man-made disaster that may threaten our country’s health security,” Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)