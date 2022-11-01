Photo Release

November 29, 2022 A perfect choice: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his support for the appointment of Sec. Maria Susana “Toots” Ople to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) saying she is the “perfect choice” to lead the department. At the meeting of the Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Welfare, and Migrant Workers of the Commission on Appointments, Estrada admitted knowing the nominee several years back, during his first and second term as a Senator and had worked closely and drafted a number of bills with her. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)