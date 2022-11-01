Photo Release

November 29, 2022 Villanueva hails Filipino athletes: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva commends Filipino athletes winning in various international competitions, thus giving honors and pride to the country. Villanueva hailed world-renowned bowler Rafael Nepomuceno; 5-year-old jiu-jitsu champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar; and 8-year-old chess prodigy Rafael Operiano. The Senate on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 287, authored by Villanueva, taking into consideration SRN 295, authored by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. recognizing Nepomuceno for taking home the gold medal at the Asian Seniors Championships held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 12, 2022. “Nepomuceno’s talent, discipline, sportsmanship, and longevity continue to be a source of pride for the country and proves why he is a living legend in the sport of bowling and one of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time,” Villanueva said. The Senate also adopted Villanueva’s SRN 285 lauding Operiano who emerged as the champion during the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand; and SRN 286 congratulating Aguilar for her outstanding performance at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championships on November 13, 2022, becoming the Philippines' youngest world champion. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)