Photo Release

December 3, 2022 Maharlika Wealth Fund bill needs to be scrutinized, debated extensively: MaharSenator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, underscored the need to iron out kinks and hold public debates on the proposed P275-billion sovereign wealth fund. In an interview, Estrada said that while he is not against the approval of the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund (MWF), “we still have to see the need for it.” (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)