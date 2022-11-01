Photo Release

December 5, 2022 Senate ratifies bicam report on P5.268-T budget for 2023: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, presents the bicameral report on the disagreeing provisions of the Senate and the House of Representative versions of the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023 during the plenary session, Monday, December 5, 2022. Angara, who led the Senate panel in the bicameral conference meeting, said the report was a result of a thorough consultation between the members of the Senate and their counterparts in the House of Representatives, as he allayed fears that the 2023 national budget was railroaded. He thanked not only the Senators but also the Senate staff for the sacrifices they made to ensure the speedy passage of the 2023 budget. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)