Photo Release

December 5, 2022 Villar hails speedy budget approval: Deputy Majority Leader Mark Villar commends his colleagues in the Senate for the swift approval of the 2023 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) Monday, December 5, 2022. After the ratification of the bicameral committee report on the measure, Villar, former Public Works secretary, manifested his "deepest respect and admiration" for the Upper Chamber's members and workers, especially Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara. "Where did you get the energy to complete this budget cycle with such speed and dedication?" Villar told Angara. The GAB contains the P5.268-trillion proposed budget of the government to sustain its operation and programs next year. (Senate PRIB photos)