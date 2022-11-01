Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Marcos favors hybrid election system: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the meeting of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Tuesday, December 06, 2022, maintains that a hybrid election system could provide the people with evidence not available in the current automated system. The CA panel was tackling the ad interim appointment of Ivan John Uy as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Uy was asked about his preferred system of voting, and according to him, he prefers a hybrid system wherein counting at the precinct level will be done manually and the transmission of results will be automated. Marcos, who filed Senate Bill No. 1950 or the Hybrid Election Act in the previous Congress, said the proposed system shouldn’t be complicated and will also provide evidence that is unavailable in the current system that is dependent on machines. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)