Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Cayetano pushes for gender empowerment: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano wants assurance that the women will be well represented at the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum once it is institutionalized. During Tuesday’s plenary session December 6, 2022, Cayetano said to address the issues of gender equality and discrimination among women, the Philippines needs to have a gender sensitive parliament where both men and women work together in the creation of policies that would address this concern. “According to the United Nations women report, when you have women leaders in those positions to make a difference, then they actually address the discriminatory practices that we all hear about,” Cayetano said. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, sponsor of Concurrent Senate Resolution No. 5, assured that the women will be properly represented once the Bangasamoro Forum is officially formed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)