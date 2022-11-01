Photo Release

December 7, 2022 Poe pushes for actual benefits for nurses: Sen. Grace Poe, in pushing for the adoption of a Senate resolution honoring Filipina nurse May Richell A. Cestina-Parsons for receiving the rare and prestigious George Cross Award, underscores the need to provide Filipino nurses actual benefits in order to make the nursing practice a livable career. Poe, in her co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 320 commending Cestina-Parsons for her historical contribution to Philippine nursing and the healthcare sector, said Filipino nurses choose to work abroad rather than endure low salaries, poor working conditions and delays in allowances in the Philippines. “Upgrading the minimum salary of nurses is the least that we can do for the sacrifice they gave in nursing us all back to health,” Poe said Wednesday, December 7, 2022 as she acknowledged the “monumental feat” of Parsons who made history as the first person in the world to administer the first clinically approved Covid-19 vaccine. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)