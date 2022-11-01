Photo Release



Brownlee’s naturalization will provide a big boost to Gilas Pilipinas: The naturalization of PBA import Justin Brownlee will beef up the roster of Gilas Pilipinas during the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February while providing even more excitement to Filipino hoops fans, Senator Sonny Angara said today.

As the author of one of the bills that sought for the naturalization of Brownlee, Angara said the addition of Brownlee to the Philippine men’s national basketball team will provide further depth and firepower when it goes up against Lebanon and Jordan in February at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.