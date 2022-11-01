Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Revilla commends Filipina figure skater: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. congratulates Filipina figure skater Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank for her impressive performance at the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy held in Jakarta Indonesia on December 7 to 9. Revilla, sponsor of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 360 (taking into consideration SRN 362) recognizing Frank for winning the gold medal in the senior women category of the event, said Frank showed that Filipino players are not only world-class athletes but are also world-class champions. “Sofia, continue soaring high. We are so proud of you. Long live the Filipino athletes,” Revilla said Monday, December 12, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)