Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Pia questions proposal to chop up RITM under CDC, while creating the Virology Institute, which would duplicate RITM's mandate: In a privilege speech, Senator Pia S. Cayetano questioned the proposal to dissolve the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) under the proposed Center for Disease Control and Prevention, while creating a separate agency, the Virology Institute, which would duplicate RITM's current mandate.